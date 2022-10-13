 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Train derails on tracks between Hankins Road and Eastland Drive in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A train operated by Eastern Idaho Railroad has derailed southeast of town.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a train derailment at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday.

In an 8:20 a.m. post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff's Office notified the public that a derailment had occurred, blocking traffic on Hankins Road and 3770 North just north of the Amalgamated Sugar factory.

There is no indication of how long it will take for the train to be cleared and Hankins to be reopened.

Eastern Idaho Railroad has so far declined to comment on the incident. 

