Train and semi crash spilled 40,000 pounds of potatoes onto roadway

A Filer firefighter inspects the scene after a westbound semitruck was hit by a train at Curry Crossing on Friday, July 17, 2020, west of Twin Falls. The trailer then hit a van headed eastbound and came to a rest.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A woman speaks to an Idaho State Police trooper after a crash at Curry Crossing involving a train, semitruck and van on Friday, July 17, 2020, west of Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Potatoes are strewn across highway 30 after a westbound semitruck was hit by a train at Curry Crossing on Friday, July 17, 2020, west of Twin Falls. The trailer then hit a van headed eastbound and came to a rest.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A westbound semitruck was hit by a train at Curry Crossing on Friday, July 17, 2020, west of Twin Falls. The trailer then hit a van headed eastbound and came to a rest.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A westbound semitruck was hit by a train at Curry Crossing on Friday, July 17, 2020, west of Twin Falls. The trailer then hit a van headed eastbound and came to a rest.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho State Police investigate a crash involving a westbound semitruck and a train at Curry Crossing on Friday, July 17, 2020, west of Twin Falls. The trailer then hit a van headed eastbound and came to a rest.
TWIN FALLS — A train and semi collided on U.S. Highway 30 at 2500 East, just west of Twin Falls at Curry Crossing.
Idaho State Police arrived on the scene about 3:15 p.m.
Police said Jose Alvarez Salas, 24, of Downey, Calif., was westbound on U.S. 30 in the semi-truck hauling a trailer when he failed to yield to the flashing lights and warning bells for an oncoming train.
The semi entered the railroad tracks and was struck by the train, where the trailer separated from the semi and struck a 1998 Ford Windstar Van, which was occupied by Ralph Neimeyer, 68, of Twin Falls. About 40,000 pounds of potatoes were spilled onto the roadway.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Filer Fire Department, Filer Police Department, Idaho Transportation Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Eastern Idaho Railroad Company.
Idaho State Police say the highway will be closed for an extended period of time.
A Filer firefighter inspects the scene after a westbound semitruck was hit by a train at Curry Crossing on Friday, July 17, 2020, west of Twin Falls. The trailer then hit a van headed eastbound and came to a rest.
Potatoes are strewn across highway 30 after a westbound semitruck was hit by a train at Curry Crossing on Friday, July 17, 2020, west of Twin Falls. The trailer then hit a van headed eastbound and came to a rest.
Idaho State Police investigate a crash involving a westbound semitruck and a train at Curry Crossing on Friday, July 17, 2020, west of Twin Falls. The trailer then hit a van headed eastbound and came to a rest.