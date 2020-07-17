Train and semi crash spilled 40,000 pounds of potatoes onto roadway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A train and semi collided on U.S. Highway 30 at 2500 East, just west of Twin Falls at Curry Crossing.

Idaho State Police arrived on the scene about 3:15 p.m.

Police said Jose Alvarez Salas, 24, of Downey, Calif., was westbound on U.S. 30 in the semi-truck hauling a trailer when he failed to yield to the flashing lights and warning bells for an oncoming train.

The semi entered the railroad tracks and was struck by the train, where the trailer separated from the semi and struck a 1998 Ford Windstar Van, which was occupied by Ralph Neimeyer, 68, of Twin Falls. About 40,000 pounds of potatoes were spilled onto the roadway.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Filer Fire Department, Filer Police Department, Idaho Transportation Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Eastern Idaho Railroad Company.

Idaho State Police say the highway will be closed for an extended period of time.

