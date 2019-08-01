KETCHUM — The Trailing of the Sheep Festival has been selected as one of the 20 nominees for Best Fall Festival by a panel of experts including editors from USA TODAY and USA TODAY 10Best.
“We are thrilled that the Trailing of the Sheep Festival was nominated for another prestigious award, and we encourage all of our fans to go online and vote for us,” Laura Musbach Drake, Trailing of the Sheep Festival executive director, said in a statement.
To vote for your favorite nominee, go to 10best.com/awards/travel/best-fall-festival. You are allowed to vote for one nominee per category, per day. The contest will close at noon Aug. 26. The winners will be revealed Sept. 6.
