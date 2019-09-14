KETCHUM — The annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, celebrating its 23rd year from Oct. 9-13 in the Wood River Valley, continues to receive national media accolades as one of the top fall festivals in the U.S. Some of the most recent include the following:
- USA TODAY — Top 10 Best Fall Festival winner, third place. View at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-fall-festival/.
- Forbes.com — 9 Fall Festivals Worth Traveling For. View at forbes.com/sites/geoffwhitmore/2019/08/23/9-u-s-fall-festivals-worth-traveling-for/#3597dbfcd952.
- Readers Digest — 14 Fall Events to Add to Your Bucket List. View at rd.com/culture/fall-events-bucket-list/.
- Travel Channel — 10 Amazing Fall Festivals Worth a Road Trip. View at travelchannel.com/interests/fall/photos/10-fall-festivals-worth-a-road-trip.
- AARP — 7 Fun Fall Festivals Across the U.S. View at aarp.org/travel/vacation-ideas/food-drink/info-2019/fall-festivals.html.
The Trailing of the Sheep Festival honors the 150-year-plus tradition of moving sheep from high-mountain summer pastures down through the valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas in the south. This annual migration is living-history and the focus of a unique and authentic festival that celebrates the people, arts, cultures and traditions of sheep ranching in Idaho and the West.
You have free articles remaining.
The five-day festival includes nonstop activities in multiple venues: history, folk and traditional arts, a sheep-folk life fair, lamb culinary offerings, a wool festival with classes and workshops, music, dance, storytelling, championship sheepdog trials and the always entertaining Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum.
For information, tickets, a schedule of events and special lodging deals, go to trailingofthesheep.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.