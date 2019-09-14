{{featured_button_text}}
Trailing of the Sheep Festival

Trailing of the Sheep Festival receives accolades.

KETCHUM — The annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, celebrating its 23rd year from Oct. 9-13 in the Wood River Valley, continues to receive national media accolades as one of the top fall festivals in the U.S. Some of the most recent include the following:

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival honors the 150-year-plus tradition of moving sheep from high-mountain summer pastures down through the valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas in the south. This annual migration is living-history and the focus of a unique and authentic festival that celebrates the people, arts, cultures and traditions of sheep ranching in Idaho and the West.

The five-day festival includes nonstop activities in multiple venues: history, folk and traditional arts, a sheep-folk life fair, lamb culinary offerings, a wool festival with classes and workshops, music, dance, storytelling, championship sheepdog trials and the always entertaining Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum.

For information, tickets, a schedule of events and special lodging deals, go to trailingofthesheep.org.

