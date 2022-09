Dig days are back!

The Dirt Trail Alliance, also known as the dirty side of MaVTEC, is holding weekly trail maintenance days blended with ride meet-ups from 5 p.m. until dark every Tuesday until Oct. 25.

People are encouraged to bring tools — think shovels and wheelbarrows — to help keep the Viki Le Fevre Mountain Bike Skills Park in tip-top shape.

Don't forget to bring your bike as well, remember you gotta work hard to play hard!