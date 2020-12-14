Trail for sale: Mogensen Trail land on market for $2 million

TWIN FALLS — A chunk of property that includes part of the Mogensen Trail in the Snake River Canyon is up for sale with a $2 million price tag.
The Mogensen Trail begins off of Canyon Springs Road east of Centennial Park. It’s a common hiking spot, full of wildlife and natural springs. It’s also the most common way for BASE jumpers to climb out of the canyon after jumping off the Perrine Bridge.
The 37-acre parcel covers about half the distance from the fork in Canyon Springs Road to the Perrine Bridge — the Bureau of Land Management owns the other half. The property also includes about a third of a mile of Snake River waterfront. If access went away, people couldn’t walk from the bottom of the canyon under the bridge to Canyon Springs Road.
Access will probably continue even if someone buys the property.
For decades, the property owner has allowed the public to hike on the land. Dave McCollum, who owns the land with his brother, would prefer the buyer to keep the property open to the public.
“I would like to see it left for recreation,” McCollum said. “We decided that the best use of the canyon was primarily recreational. ... Not that I’m going to say (that) is permanent and set in stone.”
A special spot
The Mogensen Trail might not be universally known among Twin Falls residents, but it’s a popular spot.
“It has the iconic views,” said Heidi Baldwin, the broker for the property.
Sean Chuma, a professional BASE jumper and owner of Tandem BASE in Twin Falls, said that if a new owner cut off public access, BASE jumping would be a lot more difficult. Jumpers would either have to take a boat to Centennial Park after landing or climb the more rugged trail that essentially goes straight up the canyon wall.
Twin Falls has become a BASE jumping destination in recent years. Chuma said it’d be an economic blow to the city if the trail went away.
“I don’t have any intention of throwing the BASE jumpers off,” McCollum said. He added, jokingly, “if they want to kill themselves, welcome to America.”
Baldwin has reached out to the city and county about the property, to see if either or both entities wanted to purchase the parcel and turn it into a public park.
“It seemed like the city and the county just had other priorities they needed to focus on,” she said.
City and county officials both said they could purchase the land, but the $2 million price tag is probably too steep.
Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said the county has expensive courts and jail projects it needs to work on. He also noted that Twin Falls County already has a lot of parks, and ongoing maintenance is expensive.
“The possibility is always there,” Johnson said of buying the property. “(But) it’s a fairly good strain managing (the parks we already have).”
Twin Falls Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble said the city could theoretically purchase the property if the city council wanted. Twin Falls has bought land for parks in the past, although it’s rare — Auger Falls Heritage Park would be a good example, Humble said. The city had to acquire hundreds of acres of property for that project.
But given Twin Falls has several pressing, multi-million dollar projects it needs to complete, including new fire stations, buying the Mogensen Trail parcel isn’t likely.
“I wouldn’t see it happening,” Humble said. “I honestly don’t.”
Maybe a learning center?
With the city and county unlikely to buy the parcel, Baldwin said she’s hoping for a buyer who maintains public access.
“The preference would be: Private person doing something for the public use,” she said.
McCollum said someone could buy the land as a sort of memorial for a loved one, keeping it open to the public while also improving the trails.
Baldwin said she pictures something akin to the Morrison Knudsen Nature Center in Boise on the city’s Greenbelt. That property, owned by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, includes a learning center, well-maintained trails and wildlife viewing opportunities. The center’s purpose is essentially to teach kids about wildlife in an accessible, yet natural, setting.
Something like that would be the perfect use for the property, Baldwin said. She added she’d like to see the land become more accessible. McCollum has had a good faith agreement with the Boy Scouts, who maintain the trial, but the area could use some additional work. Baldwin said that right now the trail is a bit rough, so it isn’t great for the elderly or small children. Some sort of project that improved the trails would be good, she said.
Even if McCollum didn’t prefer the land remain open to the public, a park, or something park-like, would still be the most likely use. That’s because the property is zoned open space by the city of Twin Falls. It’s actually on county land, but within the city’s area of impact, which means the county enforces the city’s rules there.
Open space properties come with development restrictions. They can be used for agriculture, utilities and parks. You can have houses in open space provided they were on the property before 1996, but there aren’t any houses on this parcel, so that exemption doesn’t apply.
Property owners can also apply for special use permits on open space lands. There are lots of allowed special uses — in theory, the land could become a hockey rink or a cemetery — but they would all have to be approved by the city at public meetings.
Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said a park, or something similar to a park, is the most likely use for the land.
Humble noted that, regardless of zoning obstacles, it’d be physically difficult to develop the property due to the rugged terrain and lack of water and sewer access.
It’s possible no one will buy the trail for $2 million and McCollum won’t sell it. If someone buys it though, McCollum said he’ll be able to use the money to fix up some of his other properties, which would be useful.
“We … kind of recognize that the canyon’s highest and best use is recreation,” he said. “But we also pay the taxes and pay the expenses to keep it up, so if somebody needs it worse than I do, let’s talk.”
