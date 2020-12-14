Trail for sale: Mogensen Trail land on market for $2 million

Something like that would be the perfect use for the property, Baldwin said. She added she’d like to see the land become more accessible. McCollum has had a good faith agreement with the Boy Scouts, who maintain the trial, but the area could use some additional work. Baldwin said that right now the trail is a bit rough, so it isn’t great for the elderly or small children. Some sort of project that improved the trails would be good, she said.

Even if McCollum didn’t prefer the land remain open to the public, a park, or something park-like, would still be the most likely use. That’s because the property is zoned open space by the city of Twin Falls. It’s actually on county land, but within the city’s area of impact, which means the county enforces the city’s rules there.

Open space properties come with development restrictions. They can be used for agriculture, utilities and parks. You can have houses in open space provided they were on the property before 1996, but there aren’t any houses on this parcel, so that exemption doesn’t apply.

Property owners can also apply for special use permits on open space lands. There are lots of allowed special uses — in theory, the land could become a hockey rink or a cemetery — but they would all have to be approved by the city at public meetings.