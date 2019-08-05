TWIN FALLS — Sioni Rodriguez is an advocate for victims of human trafficking who was once sold into sexual slavery. She will speak on freedom from modern-day slavery from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
Rodriguez says her goal is to both raise awareness and to instill hope for those harmed by abuse. She was raised in severe poverty in Costa Rica and sold. She escaped and eventually became a citizen of the U.S., married and built a loving family.
More happenings on this topic will occur as follows:
- Intro to Human Trafficking — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, 181 Morrison St., Twin Falls. For more information, go to orthodoxtwinfalls.org.
- Walk for Freedom — 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 outside the Expo Center on North College Road. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. or register now at A21.org/walk.
