Traffic to shift on U.S. 30 near Burley starting next week

BURLEY — Traffic is expected to shift on U.S. Highway 30 between Parke Avenue and 400 West Road in Burley, starting as early as Tuesday.

The work is part of a highway widening and utility improvement project to enhance the safety of drivers and improve mobility. The project has been underway since February and is expected to finish this fall. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Motorists can expect reduced speeds and minor delays near the work zone and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

“With this project, we will see the roadway transition from a two lane highway to a four lane highway for an approximate four mile stretch,” Idaho Transportation Department South-Central Idaho Project Manager Kenny Lively said in a statement.

“In addition to the two eastbound and westbound lanes, we will also be building a center turn lane,” Lively said. “This will provide easier access to businesses in the area and improve safety for motorists.”

Western Construction Inc. is the prime contractor for this project.

