Traffic to change on U.S. 93 for Jerome road project

JEROME — The Idaho Transportation Department announced that traffic flow is expected to change starting Friday on U.S. Highway 93 between 200 South Road and 300 South Road in Jerome County. The work is part of the U.S. 93 widening project, which will transition the highway from two lanes to four lanes to increase mobility and traffic flow in the area.

"We will be placing temporary traffic signals at both ends of the project later this week," ITD South-central Idaho Project Manager Sam Purser said in a statement. "While these signals are in place, crews will tie the newly constructed northbound lanes into the existing highway."

"We are not anticipating any additional intersection closures at this time," Purser said. "If we find closures are necessary for safety of the traveling public, we will implement them accordingly."

Temporary signals will be used for about three to four weeks.​

Motorists can anticipate minor delays through the area. Construction signage, candlesticks and barrels will also be in place to safely direct motorists through the work zone.

Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the highway.