TWIN FALLS — There’s no easy fix to the traffic problems at the intersection where Bridgeview Boulevard and Fillmore Street cross Blue Lakes Boulevard North.
That’s what Stephen Lewis, a traffic engineer with Keller Associates, told the City Council on Monday while presenting an intersection analysis his firm did for Idaho Transportation Department. According to the report, even the best alternatives showed only minor long-term improvements when compared to doing nothing at all.
“That’s a fantastic 80-page report to tell us that there aren’t a lot of really good solutions to make much impact,” Mayor Shawn Barigar said after the presentation.
Council members and Keller Associates generally agreed that the left turn queues from Bridgeview Boulevard and Fillmore Street onto Blue Lakes Boulevard are causing most problems.
“Traffic backs up into the roundabout on a regular basis,” Lewis said. “And when it backs into the roundabout, it blocks the roundabout.”
The best solution, Keller Associates determined, would be to combine some permissive (flashing yellow) left turn arrows and some additional turn lanes on Bridgeview and Fillmore. However, that would have limited impact in the long term.
The expansive intersection ranks No. 66 in the district for high-crash intersections — not enough to make it a big priority, Lewis said. There have been 22 crashes there in five years, most of which were caused by inattentive driving.
“People don’t know how to drive,” Vice Mayor Nikki Boyd said. “They’re not paying attention.”
Compounding the issues are the surrounding infrastructure. Councilman Christopher Reid noted a lot of people get confused by the roundabout on Fillmore Street just before the intersection. And Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said she’s seen Blue Lakes Boulevard traffic get backed up all the way to the I.B. Perrine Bridge.
Keeping traffic moving on U.S. 93/Blue Lakes Boulevard is a big priority for ITD, District IV Traffic Engineer Bruce Christensen told the Times-News. The state plans to install left turn heads on Bridgeview Boulevard and Fillmore Streets in 2021 or 2022 — the same time it’s planned to do a mill and overlay on Blue Lakes between Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge.
“It gives the city more tools to work with,” Christensen said.
City staff would maintain the signal heads and could adjust the timing of them, in collaboration with ITD. It’s possible the city may wish to have protected left turns (green arrows) for those streets during certain times of day. However, he said, that would affect intersection timing and have to be balanced with the need to move traffic quickly on the highway. Christensen has concerns about high-speed, southbound traffic colliding with vehicles backed up on the bridge.
In the meantime, the state will continue exploring some other options, he said.
Also at the meeting, the City Council:
- Approved a request to purchase a Surface Pro with contingency funds for the new attorney at the cost of $2,462.15.
- Approved a request to award the contract of the sludge truck chassis purchase to Schow’s Truck Center of Burley in the amount of $119,084 plus $5,000 in contingency funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.