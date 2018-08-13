TWIN FALLS — The city of Twin Falls will install a new flashing yellow arrow to the existing traffic signal at Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Heyburn Avenue on Tuesday.
The flashing yellow arrow will let drivers know they should proceed left with caution while yielding to oncoming traffic.
Work will begin at 4 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.
During installation, drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures and left-turn restrictions. Drivers should avoid the intersection during the signal work if possible.
Motorists will see more flashing yellow arrows because they have been adopted as the national standard by the Federal Highway Administration, which governs highway sign and traffic signal uniformity. It will take several years for the yellow arrow to be fully implemented around Twin Falls.
The change offers several advantages over the no-left-turn lane indicator or the old left-turn signals:
- It’s safer — A national study conducted by the Federal Highway Administration shows that drivers made fewer mistakes than with traditional “Left turn must yield on green” signals.
- It’s more efficient — The new signal provides more options to handle different traffic volumes and saves motorists both time and fuel.
Drivers are reminded that the new signal will have four different intervals:
- Green arrow — represents a protected turn; drivers have the right of way when turning left.
- Flashing yellow arrow — Proceed left with caution while yielding to oncoming traffic.
- Solid yellow — Traffic change coming, prepare to stop.
- Solid red — Stop.
