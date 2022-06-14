 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic signal replacement at Five Points

North Five Points

Traffic lights at North Five Points will be down Thursday to replace a damaged light.

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city on Thursday will replace a damaged traffic signal at Blue Lakes Boulevard, Addison Avenue and Shoshone Street, also known as North Five Points.

The traffic signal will be down for at least three hours and temporary traffic controls will be in effect beginning at 8:30 a.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during the project.

If possible, drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection or expect delays.

Please pay attention to traffic flaggers at the project area, reduce vehicle speed, and yield to equipment and workers. Questions about the project should be directed to Electric One West at 208-735-9578.

