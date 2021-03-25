 Skip to main content
Traffic signal instillation at Falls and Madrona to start Monday
Traffic signal instillation at Falls and Madrona to start Monday

New stoplight

A motorcyclist drives through the intersection of Falls Avenue East and Madrona Street North on Feb. 13, 2020, in Twin Falls. The city is planning on installing a traffic signal at the intersection.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the City of Twin Falls will begin installing a traffic signal at the crossroads of Falls Avenue East and Madrona Street starting Monday. Due to a steady increase in vehicle and pedestrian volume at the intersection, a traffic signal is needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers, the city said.

During the upgrade, drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and changing traffic patterns for up to nine weeks. Speed limits will be temporarily reduced on Falls Avenue near Madrona Street and drivers are reminded to use caution when driving due to heavy pedestrian traffic. If possible, drivers are encouraged to avoid the Falls Avenue East at Madrona Street.

Questions about the project should be directed to Electric One West at 208-735-9578.

