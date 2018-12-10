TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will install new traffic signal structures at the intersection of Addison Avenue and Hankins Road this week.
During the project, drivers should expect intermittent closures and delays of up to 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The city encourages drivers to avoid the project area or to give themselves extra time for delays.
For more information, call 208-735-7254 or email rhite@tfid.org.
