Traffic shifts to eastbound lanes next week at Salt Lake Interchange

BURLEY — Traffic will shift next week, starting Tuesday, on Interstate 84/86 at the Salt Lake Interchange project. Motorists traveling on Interstate 84 toward Pocatello will no longer cross over to the westbound lanes, but drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 86 toward Burley will cross over to join them on the same set of lanes.

“Shifting all traffic off the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes will allow for crews to work on that side of the highway,” Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Travis Hitchcock said in a statement. “This new traffic pattern is really a mirror image/reverse of what drivers were doing previously, and we anticipate it will be in place for approximately seven weeks.”

Traffic will remain reduced to a single lane in each direction, and the turnoffs toward Salt Lake City will remain the same. The project is scheduled to be completed by late 2020.

Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage.