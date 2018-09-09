Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — Work on the installation of a new sewer line at Sunrise Boulevard North is scheduled to begin Monday. The project will include traffic restrictions and detours. It is expected to be completed Oct. 15.

The northbound lane on Sunrise from Addison Avenue to Blair Drive will be closed for through-traffic. Southbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard will not be impacted.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Access to local businesses will be maintained for the duration of the project. For more information, call 208-735-7272.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments