TWIN FALLS — Work on the installation of a new sewer line at Sunrise Boulevard North is scheduled to begin Monday. The project will include traffic restrictions and detours. It is expected to be completed Oct. 15.
The northbound lane on Sunrise from Addison Avenue to Blair Drive will be closed for through-traffic. Southbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard will not be impacted.
Access to local businesses will be maintained for the duration of the project. For more information, call 208-735-7272.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.