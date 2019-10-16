TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will do resurfacing work Thursday on Hankins Road South from Kimberly Road to Eldridge Avenue. The scheduled warranty work, which involves milling and laying a new street surface, is expected to be completed before the end of the day.
While the road will remain open to local traffic and businesses, one lane will be closed with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes around the project area where feasible.
For questions, call Josh Baird at 208-735-7323.
