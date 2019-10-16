{{featured_button_text}}
Hankins Road traffic restrictions

Hankins Road will be resurfaced Thursday.

 COURTESY OF THE CITY OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will do resurfacing work Thursday on Hankins Road South from Kimberly Road to Eldridge Avenue. The scheduled warranty work, which involves milling and laying a new street surface, is expected to be completed before the end of the day.

While the road will remain open to local traffic and businesses, one lane will be closed with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes around the project area where feasible.

For questions, call Josh Baird at 208-735-7323.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments