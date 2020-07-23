Traffic on I-84 near Jerome will have delays Thursday evening for median blasting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Controlled blasting will occur Thursday evening in the median of Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome. The work is part of the interstate rehabilitation project, and carefully controlled blasting is required to loosen the hard rock in the median.

For safety, traffic will not be allowed through the area while the work is underway. Work will not begin before 7:30 pm. and drivers may encounter delays up to 60 minutes.

The Idaho Transportation Department is asking motorists to consider using alternate routes while this work occurs. Electronic message boards and signage will be activated on the interstate in advance of the event. Motorists are advised to adhere to signs and pay attention to flaggers and pilot cars that will be used to slow traffic on the interstate.

For more information on the project, go to itd.idaho.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0