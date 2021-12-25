Traffic fatalities in Idaho at 15-year high. Is COVID pandemic somehow part of equation?

BOISE — After declining for four consecutive years, traffic fatalities in Idaho stand at a 15-year high in 2021, according to data from the Idaho Transportation Department.

Preliminary data indicate that through Thursday, there had been at least 258 people killed in crashes this year, the most in any year since 2006. In 2020, 214 people died in traffic accidents.

Since 2016, when 253 fatalities were recorded, the figure had declined each year before rising again in 2021.

All of the year’s data have not been formally analyzed by ITD, said Bill Kotowski, a grant officer with the Office of Highway Safety.

“A lot of people feel it has something to do with the pandemic,” he told the Idaho Statesman by phone. “Anecdotally, if you talk to some of our law enforcement partners … people are speeding more, we’re hearing substance abuse has been an issue during the pandemic. Those are some of the early (indications) of what people think is going on, but until we really can dive in and get a solid look through some research, it’s hard to pin it on one cause or another at this point.”

And it’s not only Idaho that is seeing an increase in deaths.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported earlier this year that the first six months of 2021 saw the largest-ever increase in the number of people who died in motor vehicle crashes, with 18.4% more deaths than were recorded over the same period in 2020.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is part of the Department of Transportation, also reported that incidents of speeding and driving without a seat belt were higher than during pre-pandemic years. Between 2016 and 2020, 36% of all fatal crashes in Idaho were linked to impaired driving, according to ITD data. Through Dec. 15, Idaho State Police have charged 1,453 people this year with criminal offenses related to impaired driving.

Last weekend, officers arrested 30 drivers for driving under the influence in Ada and Canyon counties as part of a two-week effort to increase DUI patrols, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

“People are making safer choices when there are (fewer) fatalities,” Kotowski said. “If you’re driving and you put away your distractions, or if you drive sober, you wear your seat belt, you’re increasing your chances of getting home safe.”

Impaired driving generally accounts for an outsize proportion of vehicle deaths. In 2020, ITD statistics showed that 7% of crashes involved impaired drivers, but 43% of fatality-related crashes involved impaired drivers.

Kotowski said that law enforcement is still looking for impaired drivers this month in an effort to make roads safer.

“We talk about it at a high level as trends and statistics, but really these are people that are loved, these are people who have families, they have friends, they have careers,” Kotowski said. “They have dreams, they have hopes, and unfortunately these things happen on our roadways and it’s on all of us to work together to put away distractions on the road (and) to drive well.”

Preliminary data also show two bicycle-related fatalities this year, down from three in 2020. Twelve pedestrians have been killed, down from 14 last year.

