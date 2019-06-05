{{featured_button_text}}
Road Work Ahead

JEROME — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls are at a standstill as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, due to construction.

Construction signs are posted at mile marker 169 on the highway, with vehicles slowed or stopped. The construction is under the supervision of the Idaho Department of Transportation.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route, including Golf Course Road.

This story will be updated.

