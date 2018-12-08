Suggestions from the U.S. Forest Service

Here are some general guidelines for harvesting a tree:

If you plan to cut down a tree in the South Hills, there are two places to purchase a $10 permit along the way: Hansen Quick Stop & Go (208-423-9900) at Rock Creek Road and U.S. 30, or Rock Creek General Store (208-423-5659) at 3048 N. 3800 E. south of Hansen. But call first because both stores often run out of permits. Or purchase a permit from the U.S. Forest Service office (208-423-7500) at 370 American Ave. at Crosspointe Business Park off of U.S. 93 north of Interstate 84.

Always check weather conditions and dress appropriately. Use common sense.

Most people park east of Diamondfield Jack Campground at the end of the paved road above Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

Never cut trees near a stream, campground, recreational site or roadway.

Never cut tall trees just for the top.

Stay away from areas along the sides of streams, rivers, lakes and wet areas. Check with the ranger district for the proper distance.

Be aware of areas where trees may be weakened by storms, insect damage or fire.

Learn how to read a map and use a compass — and carry them both with you.

Additional guidelines for Christmas trees:

Most holiday tree permits are issued in November. Know your location, the weather and your ability to traverse through snow.

Dress for the season. Always be prepared for the cold and snow, and start tree hunting early in the day to have plenty of daylight hours.

Bring emergency supplies, including water and food and a first-aid kit.

Remember to tell someone where you are going. Your cellphone may not work on many forests.

The tree you choose must be at least 200 feet from main roads, recreation sites and campgrounds and stay away from areas along the sides of streams, rivers, lakes, and wet areas. Check with the ranger district for the proper distance.

Select a tree with a trunk six inches or less in diameter, and prepare to cut the tree no more than six inches above ground level.

Select a tree from overstocked areas and thickets. Watch restricted areas. Cut only one tree per tag.

Attach your tree tag to harvested tree before placing in vehicle.

Bring a rope and tarp to move your tree from the harvest area to your vehicle.