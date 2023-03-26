In each Sunday edition of the
Fourth-grader Lucy Stephenson helps her customers at her trading post March 15 at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Brylee Bigelow, right, celebrates a homerun with her teammates during game one of their doubleheader against Salt Lake Community College on March 17 at the First Federal Softball Field in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: Trading posts, parades and playing ball
St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all
A woman waves to someone she knows March 17 during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students wheel and deal their wares
CSI softball takes on Salt Lake Community College
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-grader Cole Black holds up his sign while wheeling and dealing his wares March 15 at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Medical issue at TF County Jail
A Twin Falls County sheriff's officer stands outside the detention facility on March 18 in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
