Trading four wheels for two: A tale of helping the environment one pedal at a time

A short history of Earth Day

Earth Day founder and former U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson from Wisconsin thought up the idea of a national day that focused on the environment after he saw the effects of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969.

Inspired by the student anti-war movement against the Vietnam War, Nelson believed he could infuse energy from anti-war protests with emerging public thought about air and water pollution and he announced the ‘national teach-in on the environment’ idea to the media.

Nelson persuaded California Republican Rep. Pete McCloskey to serve as Nelson’s co-chair. The two recruited Denis Hayes to coordinate a national staff to promote events across the country. April 22 was selected because it fell between spring break and final exams weeks for schools, making it ideal to hold the event. On April 20, 1970, 20 million Americans from California to New York, took to the streets, parks and auditoriums to demonstrate for a healthy and sustainable environment.

Earth Day 1970 was so successful in its message that, by the end of 1970, President Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency and signed the Clean Air Act.

In 1990, Earth Day became a global event. President Bill Clinton later awarded Nelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his role as Earth Day’s founder.

Earth Day 2010 saw 193 countries come together for engagement in conversations regarding climate change denial, oil lobbying and divided environmental communities to name a few challenges. It also saw the engagement of more than 1 billion people worldwide trying to create stepping stones for protecting the planet.

Source, Earthday.org