Town hall helps answer locals' COVID-19 vaccine questions

That’s not the case, Kern said. New technology, not cutting corners, allowed for the rapid creation of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s how most vaccines have worked, historically: You inject someone with a weakened or inactive version of a disease, then the person’s body recognizes the disease and has an immune response, creating antibodies. You’ve basically trained your body to identify and attack the illness by exposing yourself to a less dangerous version of it.

The COVID-19 vaccines achieve the same effect, but they do it in a slightly different way. They’re mRNA vaccines. In this case that means you’re not being injected with bits of weakened COVID-19, you’re getting injected with RNA that causes your body to create a protein that looks like COVID-19. Your body then has an immune response to that protein, developing antibodies.

The new mRNA technique will, in a lot of ways, “be superior and will probably be the way we make vaccines going forward,” Kern said.

Kern also said it’s not true that the vaccine was rushed to market. In fact, as soon as scientists mapped the COVID-19 genome — they did that all the way back in January 2020 — vaccine development started.