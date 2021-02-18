Town hall helps answer locals' COVID-19 questions

TWIN FALLS — COVID-19 cases are dropping slowly but surely throughout the Magic Valley and Idaho. Hospitalizations are falling too. Fewer people are dying, and thousands of Idahoans get the COVID-19 vaccine every week.
Eleven percent of Idahoans have gotten at least the first dose of a two-dose vaccine. The Magic Valley had 149 new COVID-19 cases last week, the lowest number since early September. Virtually all of the data points look positive right now.
“The light can be seen at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs for the Magic Valley. “We’re not there yet, but it’s getting better.”
But even as the situation improves weekly, many Magic Valley residents continue to have questions about the virus and vaccine.
On Wednesday, a virtual town hall tried to answer some of those questions. Kern and Logan Hudson, division administrator for the South Central Public Health District, helped people better understand a wide range of COVID-19 topics, especially those related to the vaccine.
Twin Falls Area of Commerce CEO Shawn Barigar moderated the event and said he plans on having more COVID-19 town halls on a semi-regular basis.
The vaccine is safe
Kern and Hudson spent part of the town hall debunking vaccine myths. For instance, some people have expressed concern that the vaccine’s development was rushed and therefore the shot is more risky.
That’s not the case, Kern said. New technology, not cutting corners, allowed for the rapid creation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here’s how most vaccines have worked, historically: You inject someone with a weakened or inactive version of a disease, then the person’s body recognizes the disease and has an immune response, creating antibodies. You’ve basically trained your body to identify and attack the illness by exposing yourself to a less dangerous version of it.
The COVID-19 vaccines achieve the same effect, but they do it in a slightly different way. They’re mRNA vaccines. In this case that means you’re not being injected with bits of weakened COVID-19, you’re getting injected with RNA that causes your body to create a protein that looks like COVID-19. Your body then has an immune response to that protein, developing antibodies.
The new mRNA technique will, in a lot of ways, “be superior and will probably be the way we make vaccines going forward,” Kern said.
Kern also said it’s not true that the vaccine was rushed to market. In fact, as soon as scientists mapped the COVID-19 genome — they did that all the way back in January 2020 — vaccine development started.
The vaccine also doesn’t come with severe side effects, Kern said. He noted that he’s had the vaccine and felt fatigue after the second shot for 24 hours. He had some fever and chills. But that was it.
Slow going
Hudson said the health district would love to be vaccinating more people, but there simply aren’t enough doses available. The federal government is distributing it to the states and Idaho is allocating its doses based on population. The South Central Public Health District oversees about 12% of the state’s population, so it’s getting about 12% of the doses.
The health district then sends the vaccine doses to more than 50 health care providers throughout the Magic Valley, dividing the doses based on county population.
Pharmacies and health care providers want a lot more vaccine than they’re able to get. For instance, one town hall participant mentioned they’d heard of a Magic Valley pharmacy that had asked for about 850 doses of vaccine and only got 20.
Hudson explained that the health district is only getting between 2,500 and 3,000 doses per week. So to meet that pharmacy’s request would have meant giving it a third of the Magic Valley’s entire allotment.
When the state opened up vaccinations on Feb. 1 to all people over 65, there was a huge surge of people who wanted the vaccine, Hudson said.
“The demand for the vaccine (has) far outweighed our supply by tens of thousands of doses,” he said.
When’s my turn?
Right now Idaho has fully vaccinated more than 71,000 people and another 124,000 have gotten just the first dose.
Health care workers, long-term care facility residents, first responders, teachers and a host of other, specific groups have gotten the vaccine. On Feb. 1, the state started vaccinating people 65 and older. That was easily the biggest group, and it presented new logistical challenges.
It’s going to take quite a bit longer to fully vaccinate the 65-and-older community, Hudson said.
Next up is the essential worker and high-risk medical condition group. Those individuals will be eligible for the vaccine in March or early April. When it’s your turn to get vaccinated you can sign up for a vaccination appointment through the South Central Public Health District’s site or through St. Luke’s website, among other places.
A video of the full town hall meeting is attached to the online version of this story at magicvalley.com.