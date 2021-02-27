Tourism, recreation spread COVID-19 to Blaine County. Are they to blame for latest outbreak?

Earlier this month, South Central Public Health District spokesperson Brianna Bodily told the Idaho Mountain Express that there were several theories about the cause of the spike, including the Wood River Valley’s prominence as a tourist destination.

The Ketchum newspaper reported that the county warned of possible spread from tourism over Presidents Day weekend, when travel to the region increases. According to Blaine County’s most recent weekly update, there is an active outbreak at a long-term care center in the area. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s current tally of outbreaks at long-term care centers shows nine cases at Silvercreek Assisted Living in Hailey and 47 at Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue.

Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, a member of the health district’s board, told the Statesman that the county hadn’t identified a clear cause of the spike. (Blaine County has taken its own approach to the pandemic that includes weekly updates and tighter restrictions than the health district is imposing.)

“Certainly having increased tourism has been a significant factor in the winter,” McCleary said. “We’re working with the state lab to be aware if there are any variants in our community. We’ve wondered with our spike if that might be a result of having any of those.”