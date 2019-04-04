Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Fire Department will host open houses and tours of its fire stations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and April 13. The tours will provide the public with more information about facility needs and the Twin Falls Fire Department Facility Bond Election May 21.

The public tours will be guided by off-duty Twin Falls firefighters at Station No. 2 located at 635 Falls Ave., with parking available on Frontier Road, and at Station No. 3 located at 929 Washington St. S.

For more information about the existing facilities — including virtual tours and the bond election on May 21 — go to tfid.org/720/Fire-and-Rescue-Facility-Bond-Election.

