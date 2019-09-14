{{featured_button_text}}
Brose House

A tour of Brose House will take place Sept. 21.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TWIN FALLS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

CURRY — The Twin Falls County Historical Society will tour the Hansen area, leaving at 10 a.m. from the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer.

The the first stop will be at the Brose House. Shauna Robinson, a member of the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission, will guide the group through this historically significant building and grounds. Nearby points of interest are still pending.

The tour will end at the Stricker Ranch where volunteers of Friends of Stricker will guide participants around the area and explain the importance of this stage station on the Oregon Trail.

Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. The field trip is open to the public.

Bus seating and grounds access are limited, so reservations are recommended. For more information, call the museum at 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.  

