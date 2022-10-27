Toss unneeded meds at Drug Take Back Day

TWIN FALLS — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, allowing Magic Valley residents to safely dispose of unneeded medications.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will take place at the following locations:

Lynwood Shopping Center, 1203 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls

Walker Center, 605 11th E., Gooding

Smith's, 937 E. Main St., Burley

The National Library of Medicine said keeping expired or unwanted medicines can increase the risk of taking the wrong medicine due to mix-ups, accidental poisoning in children or pets, overdose and misuse or illegal abuse.

“Drug Take Back Day makes it easy to take this step for our family’s safety,” Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said.

All prescription drugs will be accepted at the events, including over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and veterinary medications. All locations will also accept vape pens, cartridges, and other e-cigarette devices (with batteries removed). Needles will not be accepted.

The South Central Public Health District is partnering with the DEA, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls County Treatment and Recovery Clinic, the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Weinhoff Drug Testing and the Idaho Office of Drug Policy to host the events.

If someone is unable to attend the event, the National Library of Medicine gives tips on disposing of unneeded medicine. Most medicines should not be flushed down the drain because that can pollute water resources. Flushing, however, is OK if the label says so.

Most medicines can be safely discarded in the trash, but it advises people to take the medicine out of the bottle, putting it in a resealable bag and discarding it with unpleasant garbage such as kitty litter or used coffee grounds.