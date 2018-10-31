Editor’s note: Please do not try any of these ideas from past Halloweens.
TWIN FALLS — Stories of fun-loving tricker-treaters filled local newspapers in past Octobers and Novembers.
By the 1930s, “tricks” began to dominate the news.
Have you heard of “Clothesline Night”? It’s the night before Halloween, wrote the Twin Falls Daily News in 1935. And, apparently, young pranksters in Twin Falls preferred to wreak havoc on Oct. 30 instead of Halloween.
Wintry weather may have prevented the usual vandalism on Clothesline Night that year, but Twin Falls Police Chief S.B. Elrod promised not to take any chances on Halloween, the newspaper said.
Elrod put 20 “special officers” on duty and urged parents to keep an eye on their children.
“No destruction of property would be tolerated,” he said.
The tricks got worse over the years.
A real knockout in 1967
Two teens knocked themselves unconscious while trying to escape the scene of a Halloween prank in Hailey, according to the Times-News in its Nov. 1, 1967, edition.
Boys were attempting to remove old tires from a pole at a service station when they spotted a sheriff’s car on Main Street. When everyone ran, two of the boys ran smack into each other. One spent the night in the hospital.
On the same night, pranksters in Minidoka County caused major damage, burning down two unoccupied buildings — the old Big Bend School near Rupert and an empty house in Acequia — plus a haystack, a barn and an outhouse, the Times-News reported.
And in Burley, the glass-plate door and a second-story window of City Hall were shattered by rocks. Seven windows were broken at Overland School, and teens on Overland Avenue, armed with eggs, tomatoes and shaving cream, had to be “urged homeward” by a steady stream of water from a firetruck hose.
In Twin Falls, police confiscated 47 dozen eggs during the night. Eggs still in good condition were given to The Salvation Army.
Car washes were busy the next day, the Times-News said.
In Hansen, a half-dozen street lights were broken and four stop signs pulled out of the ground. In Murtaugh, the post office and several stores were broken into.
Trick or ‘Trip’
An Associated Press story in the same newspaper reported that hippies found a “new Halloween game” in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
“The bearded and bedraggled beatniks roved the town, knocking on doors with lumps of sugar in their hands, offering ‘trick or trip,’” — apparently asking for LSD, for those who are too young to remember “acid” trips.
