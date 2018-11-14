URA board meeting

The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency board meets at noon Wednesday at 230 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the board will receive an update on an agreement for redevelopment of the former Idaho Youth Ranch building at 160 Main Ave. S. The URA has agreed to spend a maximum of $306,680 for demolition and site work.

The agency will transfer the property to 160 Main LLC for $100 and will acquire a public parking lot for a $2 million parking structure.

The developer will have 180 days from the closing date to construct a 34,000 square-foot building with 24 residential units, retail and office space. The developer will have to spend at least $5 million.