TWIN FALLS — Whether or not we get snow, the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency wants to transform the Downtown Commons into a sort of winter wonderland.
The URA has purchased a synthetic ice skating rink to set up during the winter months in the plaza across Hansen Street from City Hall. The 50-by-30 rink should open sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas, URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said.
As the agency awaits the arrival of the panels, board members on Wednesday will consider a contract with AWOL Adventure Sports to provide skate rentals and oversee and operate the rink in the Downtown Commons. To pay for its services, AWOL will be allowed to keep the proceeds from skate rentals.
“We’re not going to charge admission,” Murray said. “If you have skates, you can come skate anytime.”
The URA board will consider the agreement at noon Wednesday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
The agency has paid KwikRink Synthetic Ice about $20,000 for a 30-day rental of the rink with the option to purchase it outright for another $10,000, Murray said. The purchase includes 70 pairs of skates in varying sizes.
Murray estimates the plaza will remain open through New Year’s, and possibly through Valentine’s Day, if there is still demand for it. The rink will be installed between the Downtown Commons stage and the splash pad, perpendicular to the wall. AWOL will probably limit the number of people in the rink at one time to around 35, he said.
AWOL owners Paul and Krysta Melni were unavailable for comment.
Twin Falls isn’t the only Idaho city that has decided to offer an outdoor skating attraction. Rupert plans to install a seasonal synthetic rink, which would be open after Thanksgiving until mid-February. As of early November, the rink had shipped but had not yet been delivered.
Caldwell, meanwhile, has a new ice rink/ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza, scheduled to open Thursday. That rink charges for a skate pass and skate rentals.
Other places people can ice skate in southern Idaho include:
Campion Ice House in Hailey: Public skate hours fluctuate. Admission charges and rental fees apply. Visit haileyice.org or call 208-928-4905. A free natural-ice rink will open in December, weather dependent.
Outdoor rink at Sun Valley Resort: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but closed from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Admission and skate rental fees apply. For more information call 208-622-2194 or visit sunvalley.com.
Idaho IceWorld in Boise: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission and rental prices apply. Call 208-608-7716.
Christina Potters Outdoor Ice Rink in Ketchum: Opens around Christmastime depending on when snow arrives. Check ketchumidaho.org for updates. The rink and skate rentals are free.
