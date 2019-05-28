HANSEN — Decorating graves is an ancient custom, but decorating watery graves is nearly impossible, veterans told the crowd gathered Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Creek Veterans Memorial Cemetery south of town.
Some 4,000 Americans have died in submarines since 1890, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2136 quartermaster Greg Bryant said.
Their bodies lie in unknown locations on the bottom of an ocean.
“These submariners lie in unmarked graves,” Bryant said. “The ocean itself is their cemetery.”
In a quiet ceremony called the Tolling of the Boats, veterans from Magic Valley’s “Trout Base” solemnly called out the names of Idaho’s fallen submariners and followed each name with the soft ring of a bell.
Grey clouds gathered, but robins continued to chirp.
“Sailors, rest your orders,” veteran submariner Dave Chilcott said as he closed the ceremony.
In total, 1.3 million Americans have given their lives for their country. Some 650,000 died in the Civil War alone — that’s the equivalent of losing 7 million soldiers today, Bryant said.
Bryant then paraphrased President James A. Garfield’s May 30, 1868, speech at the first Decoration Day — now Memorial Day — at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia: “If silence is ever golden, it must be here, beside the graves of fifteen thousand,... summed up and perfected by one supreme act... For love of country, they accepted death.”
He continued as the sky darkened and a light rain began to fall.
“Rather than mourning, we should be thankful that those heroes lived,” Bryant said.
As umbrellas opened and some huddled underneath, Bryant quickly closed by thanking mother nature for postponing the rain until the end of the ceremony.
The Magic Valley Honor Guard then fired off a three-volley salute and Sylvia Goetz bugled Taps.
