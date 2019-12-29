TWIN FALLS — Anyone who cares about Idaho’s open spaces will learn something from “To Think Like a Mountain,” Niels Sparre Nokkentved’s fourth book.
N.S. Nokkentved was a reporter for the Times-News in the 1980s and ‘90s and spent eight years working for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. His book benefits greatly from those first-hand experiences, and while some chapters leave Idaho for Alaska or Utah, the bulk of the book discusses environmental issues that Idahoans have argued over for decades.
“To Think Like a Mountain” includes chapters on wildfire, Alaskan wilderness and Utahn petroglyphs. There are more Idaho-specific sections as well.
There’s a chapter on unsustainable grazing practices and the politics behind them. Another chapter takes on the frustrating history of salmon and steelhead recovery. The chapter on the introduction of wolves to Idaho is particularly thorough and concise, and the section on sage grouse provides a comprehensive analysis of the various factors contributing to the bird’s decline. The part of the book that deals with the oft-forgotten Owyhee Canyonlands is also fascinating.
The book also spends a fair amount of time highlighting the policy decisions that have shaped the West. Anyone who wants to learn more about environmental issues in the Magic Valley, Idaho and throughout the West will learn something from this book. Even for those who know the Idaho outdoors well, the book will be a helpful refresher and reference guide.
There are also plenty of fascinating facts throughout.
For instance, salmon, steelhead and sockeye are so genetically adapted to their home streams that their offspring can’t survive when transplanted as eggs or adults.
Another nugget: In 1948, Idaho Fish and Game dropped 76 beavers, releasing them from the sky in boxes attached to parachutes, into the Idaho backcountry. And the federal government deliberately removed — and still removes — large swathes of sagebrush in order to improve grazing habitat.
The following Q&A features highlights of a recent Times-News interview with Nokkentved and has been lightly edited to fit into a dialogue format.
Times-News: A lot of these topics are controversial, especially in Idaho. Was there anything in this book that you were afraid to write?
N.S. Nokkentved: There were things that I thought through carefully because they’re controversial, primarily wolves, and also some things about grazing. I know they’re sensitive issues, but I’m fairly confident in my sources and my conclusions.
T-N: The grazing chapter was interesting because, unlike with wolves or fish hatcheries, the environmental impacts of grazing aren’t as much at the forefront of peoples’ minds.
NSK: The rangelands have looked this way as long as people can remember. It’s normal. But you get to places that haven’t been grazed and you see what it’s supposed to look like … There are places where people can graze cattle without too much trouble — it’s just not the right thing everywhere.
T-N: How is writing a book different from writing daily newspaper stories?
NSK: The focus is changed. And the perspective — I’m thinking long-term. You have an ability to provide a lot more depth, more background than you would in a daily story.
T-N: I imagine it’s hard to pick one of these chapters and say it’s more important than the others. But is there one of these issues that seems particularly dire to you?
NSK: I wouldn’t say one is more dire than the others, but the disappearance of beavers had an astounding and widespread impact. Restoring beavers would do much more good than many other things.
T-N: The chapter, ‘The False Promise of Hatcheries,’ was interesting. It turns out that they’re not particularly beneficial in many cases.
NSK: The politics and the decisions made by various government agencies left Fish and Game managers very little alternative to fisheries. The problem with hatcheries is they do nothing for the wild fish. If you don’t fix the habitat, then it doesn’t really matter. Hatcheries aren’t going to save wild fish.
T-N: What do you hope people who read this book take away from it?
NSK: I hope people can take the intended message, which is: Look beyond your own lifetime when you make decisions. That’s easy enough to say, but people can do it.
