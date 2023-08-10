Keeping pace with most other things in the county, the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo continues to grow.

Numbers are up across the board for 4-H animal show entries, rodeo attendance, and parade participants.

Jerome cattleman Bill Lickley agreed that this year’s fair, now in its 103rd year, was a lot bigger than it used to be.

“They have something like 90 entries in the beef show,” Lickley told the Times-News. “I can remember when my kids were doing it and there’d be 15.”

Plenty of entries in the animal shows means the fair has had to come up with additional space to house everything for the six-day event, which runs through Saturday.

Fair Manager Andrea Wiesenmeyer told the Times-News that each year they have to find new space for animals. The day will come when new buildings will be needed.

“We’re really in a unique place from a county standpoint, from a fair standpoint, from a 4-H standpoint,” Wiesenmeyer told the Times-News. “A lot of small town fairs are struggling, and I think throughout the Magic Valley we seem to be having the opposite — which is a good problem to have.”

14-year-old Addimae Ellis, who was prepping her market steer for Wednesday’s show, said this was her first every participation in 4-H.

“I wanted to start doing 4-H, and make some money, I guess,” Ellis told the Times-News. She added that family friends were very involved in 4-H and that influenced her to want to try it.

Even though she had just been dragged through the paddock by her 400-pound steer, she was still smiling as she groomed the animal for Wednesday’s beef show, and a little nervous about the market on Saturday.

The spectacle

Three nights of pro rodeo wrapped up on Wednesday. At Tuesday night’s rodeo, the field had a strong showing of talent, with 12 National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, and 37 World Champion buckle winners across eight events.

Jerome County Commissioner Ben Crouch said that, like the county population and economic growth, the fair and rodeo are on an upward trend as well.

“What made us very fortunate was that where people couldn’t go to other rodeos, big names came to ours,” Crouch told the Times-News. “And then they’ve been very good to keep coming back, and that helps bring in numbers as well.”

The success of the 2020 rodeo earned Jerome a spot in the top five of PRCA Small Rodeo of the Year. This year, the grandstand at the DePew Arena have been updated, and can accommodate an additional 900 people.

Another ingredient in Jerome’s draw as a rodeo is the scheduling. Wiesenmeyer said the rodeo is on a great spot in the calendar, with not many other rodeos within driving distance on the same days.

“We’re a perfect place and a perfect time for them to be able to come, stop, overnight, rest horses, rodeo with us, make some money, without having to fight other rodeos in the area,” Wiesenmeyer said.

Still to come

Keeping with the theme of an upward trajectory, Friday night’s concert features rising country star Warren Zeiders, whose recent single, “Pretty Little Poison,” debuted at No. 11 and is the title track from his first album with Warner Records, due out in August. Already, the concert has sold enough tickets to be the largest musical act in fair history, and Wiesenmeyer said it is on track to be the single biggest event in fair history.

Saturday morning’s 4-H Animal Sale has long been a well-attended event, and for many people, like Crouch, it is a must-attend event.

