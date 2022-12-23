To protect elk and deer, BLM closes off-highway vehicle use in areas of the Wood River Valley

As big game herds return to their historic winter range in the Wood River Valley, recreation managers are working to limit additional stress on elk and deer.

Citing the importance of providing secluded winter to maintain the health of big game herds throughout the season, the Bureau of Land Management announced closures for select off-highway vehicle areas for the rest of winter.

Anyone who takes to the outdoors to recreate, whether motorized or non-motorized, is asked to minimize disturbances to elk and deer wintering in the area.

A map of the restricted areas is available online and will be posted at the informal snowmobile trailheads.

Except for motorized corridors, the following areas are closed to motorized use, including snowmobiles, from Jan. 1–April 30, 2023:

All BLM land north of East Fork and Greenhorn

South aspects of Ohio Gulch

Quigley to Muldoon

Bell Mountain to Picabo

Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch and Hwy 20

Big and Little Beaver Drainages

Camp Creek and Poison Creek areas

Elk Mountain area

Corridors that will remain open to motorized use include groomed snowmobile trails and some ungroomed motorized corridors.

Trails that are groomed for snowmobile use when there is sufficient snow and will remain open include Quigley to Cove Creek, Muldoon, Sharps, Croy Creek to Camp Creek, Rock, and West Glendale.

Ungroomed corridors include Ohio Gulch, Indian Creek, Slaughterhouse and Bell Mountain to Picabo. All motorized vehicles and snowmobiles are limited to the road corridor in these areas.

The BLM patrols these areas to monitor and enforce restrictions. Refer to map for details and hard copies are available at the BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 W. F St., Shoshone, ID 83552.