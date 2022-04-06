To honor the past, neighborhood group eyes historic district in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The house on Eighth Avenue that Kate Lopez has lived in for 37 years was built in about 1909, just five years after the city of Twin Falls was established. The home’s original resident, Thomas Farnsworth Warner, was a banker, farmer, and for a time, an owner of Twin Falls Hardware.

Warner’s story is just one part of the early history of the city, whose rapid growth over 100 years ago is intertwined with the history of the Magic Valley.

For Lopez, maintaining the original character of her home is important as a gesture of respect to the people who came before us.

“There are a lot of stories that have merit about the people that lived here,” Lopez said. “I almost felt like I took on a new role. It’s like I was a steward of that family.”

Lopez is a member of Friends of the Avenues, a community group working to get a historic district designation for a residential portion of the original Twin Falls townsite.

That goal came one step closer Monday after City Council directed the city to work with Friends of the Avenues and the Historical Commission to develop a local residential historic district with a 5-2 vote.

If adopted, a historic district would mean the city would revue projects within the district to make sure they were within guidelines for historic character and appearance. The protections are meant to ensure that changes to the exterior of the buildings are compatible with the surrounding neighborhoods.

Once a plan for the historic district and guidelines are developed, the Council will hold public hearings for the community to weigh in on the proposed district before it can be adopted.

The original Townsite of Twin Falls is filled with historical houses. In 2000, architectural historian Elizabeth Giraud entered the entire original townsite into the National Park Services register of historic places, an honorific designation that carries no protections with it.

Giraud described the town as having “an outstanding array of Craftsman bungalows and other examples of early twentieth-century styles.”

After evaluating 934 structures in the original townsite, Giraud found that roughly two-thirds or 637 buildings contributed to the historic character of the area. According to Lopez, this makes Twin Falls one of the largest such areas with historical character in the United States and is worthy of being preserved.

After Giraud’s survey and recommendations, in 2002 the City went so far as to create guidelines for a historic townsite district, but those guidelines were never enacted through an ordinance.

The proposed historic residential district has been scaled back in geographic size from Giraud’s survey. The proposed district would encompass a smaller portion of the original townsite between Addison Avenue, Blue Lakes Boulevard, and Fourth Avenue East. The proposed district contains 305 structures, of which 230 (or about 75%) have retained their historic character.

Twin Falls currently has three historic districts: The Historic Warehouse District, the Old Town Historic District and City Park Historic District have each been enacted, and have design and architectural guidelines in place. If approved, the residential historic district would be a fourth.

During City Council discussion, Councilmember Jason Brown asked Public Works Director Jonathan Spendlove how much staff time the City would need to dedicate to the historic district, and concerns about the potential increase in city staff time to review building permits in the district to make sure they conformed to guidelines.

Spendlove said staff time would be spent in meetings with the Friends of the Avenues and the Historic Commission, but it has not been determined how often they would meet. Spendlove estimated that, if approved, the historic district would create a four-fold increase in the number of Appropriateness Certificates the City would review. Spendlove said that Boise has one dedicated full-time city employee who evaluates all the building permits for that city’s six historic districts.

Vice Mayor Chris Reid cautioned that establishing guidelines could limit the freedom of property owners to make improvements to their homes as they saw fit.

“When someone buys their home, it’s their home,” Reid said. “As somebody who feels very strongly about individual personal property rights, some of those guidelines might be something that you’re not okay with.”

Lopez said the guidelines are used inform homeowners on what materials products and methods were used in the original construction of the house.

“They’re not meant to be oppressive,” Lopez said. “Those guidelines are about giving people confidence about how they can repair their houses so that they continue to be maintained, and maintain a stable look and setting and feel in the townsite.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0