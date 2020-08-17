To do for you

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blood drive

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause unprecedented blood collection challenges.

A blood donation opportunity is available from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Anyone giving blood through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Appointments need to be scheduled in advance by using the free blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.

The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts this fall to help ensure a stable blood supply. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org/hostadrive.

