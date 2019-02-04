Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations.
Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, all at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls; noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at Church of Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St., Buhl.
All eligible donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Info: 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E. Info: 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Grief support
Harrison’s Hope Grief Recovery Support Group, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 5, at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one and to help find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Yoga
“How Yoga Works” classes for ages 16 and older, 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 5 through April 4, at the College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center room A22, 1600 Parke Ave., Burley.
Shalimar Summers instructs the introductory yoga course with yoga poses, breathing techniques and Patanjali’s 8-limbs of yoga to help manage stress and for moderate exercise.
Bring a water bottle and yoga mat, or a mat will be provided.
Cost is $40. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Seniors wellness
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free wellness presentation at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The discussion focuses on “Keeping your Heart and Mind Healthy.”
Information: senior center, 208-734-5084.
Dental fair
College of Southern Idaho dental hygiene program’s Smile for Seniors Dental Fair, 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, in conjunction with the Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast at 530 Shoshone St. W.
The dental fair includes free oral cancer screening, senior dental home care education, denture care education and nutrition consultation, with a supervising dentist and dental hygiene students.
All participating seniors receive free dental kits or denture care kits.
The dental screenings are free. Cost of the breakfast is $8. Information: senior center, 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 13 through March 13, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Preregistration is required: 208-814-0425.
