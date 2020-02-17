Recovery support
Recovery For Life groups meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. A meal begins at 6 p.m.
Join with others who are struggling with hurts, hang-ups or addictive habits.
Free. Information: 208-733-6128.
Recovery support
Celebrate Recovery group meets Mondays at the Gooding First Christian Church, 334 Fourth Ave. W., Gooding.
The 12-step biblical-based program is for participants to discover a remedy to life’s hurts, hang-ups and habits.
The schedule includes food and fellowship, 5:45 p.m.; praise and worship, lesson and testimonies, 6:30 p.m.; and open share small groups, 7:30 p.m.
Information: 208-934-4542.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation with Comfort Keepers, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Heart Healthy Diet.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Neck pain workshop
Neck pain and headache workshop, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Body Balance Physical Therapy, Twin Falls Clinic, 1053 Eastland Drive.
Learn about the three common causes of neck pain, common mistakes made by neck pain sufferers, and three exercises to reduce neck pain.
Presentations will be given by neck and headache experts Adam Squires and S. Ryan Peck
Free admission; limited seats are available. To reserve a seat, call 208-736-9011 or text 208-271-4365. Information: bodybalancephysicaltherapy.com.
Recovery support
Overcomers recovery support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1108 Overland Ave., Burley, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley.
Information: 208-539-5559.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 26 at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are working together with the “Give Blood to Give Time” program to ensure blood is available for cancer patients.
Donors are needed for all blood types and platelets.
Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Best Western Plus Burley Inn, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley; noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; and from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, go to GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
Seniors wellness
Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, Medicare Advantage, supplemental insurance costs, Social Security benefits, Office on Aging programs and scams, Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, low income assistance, fitness after 60 and home safety.
The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based, family foundation.
Free admission for all ages. Pre-registration is not required. Class material is available at pfnfinc.com. Information: Day at 208-423-9036.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
