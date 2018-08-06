Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives in Twin Falls.
Blood donation opportunities will be available from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
All eligible blood and platelet donors are needed, especially for type O blood donors. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host free presentations for seniors at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Monday: Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Educator, will discuss how to rethink your drink during the summer months.
Tuesday: Connie Campbell of Syringa Place will offer tips to keep cool in the summer heat.
Thursday: A Heritage Health Services representative will talk about 10 foods for energy.
For information, call 208-734-5084.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Call 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1800 J St. in Heyburn, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Tobacco cessation
South Central Public Health District is offering Freedom From Smoking classes in Burley, Shoshone, Twin Falls, and Hailey. The free tobacco cessation classes are designed to help those wanting to stop using tobacco.
Classes are scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Aug. 7 through Sept. 4, in the Evergreen Room at Cassia Regional Medical Center, 1501 Hiland Ave., Burley; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 15 to Sept. 12, at the Shoshone Family Medical Center, 113 S. Apple St.; and 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 15 through Sept. 12, at the Wellness Tree Community Clinic, 173 Martin St., Twin Falls.
To register, contact Health Education Specialist Cody Orchard at 208-737-5968. Information: phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
The group will discuss the changes in symptoms being experienced by those with Parkinson’s, as well as the question, “Would stepping to music help me move more freely?” Other topics of interest to those with Parkinson’s will be shared.
The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers.
For information, call 208-358-5807.
Grief support
“Visions of Hope” meeting, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
This grief support group is open to everyone in the community.
Information: 208-735-0121.
CPR
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR and AED class, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $50. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Grief support
Grief Share series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 11, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Each session is a stand-alone class. A separate class for teens is available.
Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend. Enter the east door at the rear of the building.
For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-737-4667.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth boot camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
St. Luke’s Bariatric Surgery Support Group, 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. The group will also have a clothing exchange.
The meeting is facilitated by a licensed bariatric health-care professional.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-8332 or 208-381-3641.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The free class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The free class isn’t a certification course.
No registration required. 208-814-0425.
