Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Monday: “Healthy Shopping Ideas” by Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator.
Tuesday: “Five Health Tips for Senior Living” program by Harrison’s Hope.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Connie Campbell, community relations manager at Syringa Place Senior Living, will participate with the group this week.
The support group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers. Roll call will be answered to the question, “How do you feel taking vitamins is valuable to you?”
If you or a family member has Parkinson’s, you are invited to participate. Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 404-695-0003.
Premature births
College of Southern Idaho's branch of the Idaho Nursing Students Association hosts a Premature Birth Awareness presentation, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the CSI Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 150, on North College Road in Twin Falls.
Presenters are Dr. Scott Knight and Cheri Beaumont. Knight is board certified in neonatal-perinatal medicine and associate medical director of St. Luke’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit. Beaumont is specialized in neonatal-perinatal medicine after many years as an experienced member of the NICU nursing staff.
Free and open to the public.
Grief support
New 13-week series of Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 13 through Feb. 26, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. Several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; pre-registration is required, 208-381-9000.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
