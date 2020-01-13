Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Recovery support
Recovery For Life groups meet at 7 p.m. Mondays, through May 18, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. A meal begins at 6 p.m.
Join with others who are struggling with hurts, hang-ups or addictive habits.
Free. Information: 208-733-6128.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Monday: “Facts About the Added Sugar and Fats in Your Favorite Hot Beverage” with Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator.
Tuesday: ”New Year New You” discussion by Harrison’s Hope.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Fitness
College of Southern Idaho’s Active Aging classes start this week at all sites.
The Rupert classes, taught by Alice Schenk, meet at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Civic Gym, 624 F St.
Rayette Barendregt leads the classes at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center gym, 1600 Parke Ave., Burley.
An additional Over 60 and Getting Fit class, taught by LuAnn Broadhead, will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Oregon Trail Recreation District, 1750 Parke Ave., Burley.
The classes are free to community members over the age of 60 and all are welcome to register. Participants can register by attending a class or by calling 208-678-1400.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for donors of all blood types, especially type O.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Ketchum.
Blood drives are scheduled in Twin Falls, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences and Human Services Building, 397 N. College Road; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W.; noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E.; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at Primary Therapy Source, 254 River Vista Place.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls.
The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; preregistration is required, 208-381-9000.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Pine Room on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Grief support
Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Preregistration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, holds its first meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library Program Room, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.
Aspen Grove Family Therapy is sponsoring the group.
Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Health fair
Health fair, 7 to 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Parish Hall, 909 Maple St., Buhl.
Fasting for 12 hours is recommended. A basic cholesterol and triglyceride test is $10; a comprehensive metabolic profile of the blood, $10; PSA (prostate-specific antigen), $15; and TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone test), $15.
Interpath Laboratory of Twin Falls will provide technicians to draw blood and will mail analysis results within one or two weeks.
Information: 208-543-4995.
