× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s classes

St. Luke’s birth, parenting and safety classes, car seat checks, scheduled maternity tours, Moms Meet Up and Breastfeeding Bunch support groups have been canceled through June 30 in the Magic Valley and Treasure Valley, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health concerns.

Individuals who were signed up for classes during that time-frame will receive an e-mail with online resources from the St. Luke’s team.

For details, call 208-814-0407 in the Magic Valley or 208-381-1510 in Treasure Valley.

“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities, events and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0