Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Abortion recovery
Sage Women’s Center is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit sagewomenscenter.org or call 208-734-7472.
Bereavement education
Intermountain Healthcare’s bereavement education group starts a new session, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 29, at 1031 E. Main St., Burley.
The group offers emotional support, education about grieving, and an opportunity to meet others who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
Groups are open to the community, and there is no cost to attend.
Register: Intermountain Home Health for Carey Stoker or Marcie Bedke, 208-678-8844; or Cassia Regional Hospital for Martha Matthews, 208-678-4444.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, all at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
Blood drives are also scheduled next week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 23 through Nov. 20, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
