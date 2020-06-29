× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations and is encouraging healthy and eligible individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.

The Red Cross is now testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Blood drives are scheduled from 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn, 800 N. Overland Ave.; and 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Hampton Inn Burley, 560 Hampton Drive.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Appointments need to be scheduled in advance by using the free blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.

“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities, events and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0