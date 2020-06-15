To do for you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as the demand increases for all blood types. The Red Cross encourages healthy and eligible individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.

Twin Falls community blood drives will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the Twin Falls Area Battle of The Badges, 630 Addison Ave. W.; 12 to 7 p.m. June 25 at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at the La Quinta Inn; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.

In Hailey, blood drives are scheduled from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road.

Blood donation opportunities are also available next week from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 23, both at the Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at the War Memorial Building, 203 Third Ave. W., Gooding.