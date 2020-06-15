To do for you

Blood drives
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as the demand increases for all blood types. The Red Cross encourages healthy and eligible individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.
Twin Falls community blood drives will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the Twin Falls Area Battle of The Badges, 630 Addison Ave. W.; 12 to 7 p.m. June 25 at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at the La Quinta Inn; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.
In Hailey, blood drives are scheduled from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road.
Blood donation opportunities are also available next week from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 23, both at the Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at the War Memorial Building, 203 Third Ave. W., Gooding.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Anyone giving blood or platelets through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Appointments should be scheduled in advance by using the free blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
