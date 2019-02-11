Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors this week at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Monday: Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator, will discuss the dash diet.
Wednesday: Wright’s Physical Therapy will discuss “Balance and Fall Prevention.”
Thursday: Heritage Health Services will talk about “Mending a Broken Heart.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Harrison’s Hope Grief Recovery Support Group, 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The support group is for anyone who has lost a loved one and to help find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Carmen Sidlaruk, speech therapist from St. Luke’s Magic Valley, will speak about speech problems associated with Parkinson’s disease and exercises to strengthen the voice and throat. Time will also be scheduled for group discussion and exercises that are helpful to delay the progression of symptoms.
The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers.
If you or a family member has Parkinson’s, you are invited to participate. Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 208-358-5807.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 13 through March 13, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations.
Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Church of Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St., Buhl.
All eligible donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
GriefShare session, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: 208-737-4667.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.