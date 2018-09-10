Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
St. Luke’s Bariatric Surgery Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is facilitated by a licensed bariatric health-care professional.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-8332 or 208-381-3641.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Monday: Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator, will discuss portion distortion.
Thursday: A Heritage Health Services representative will talk about the effects of sitting too long.
Sept. 17: Connie Campbell of Syringa Place will discuss the benefits of walking.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, LMSW, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
John Paul Morse of Twin Falls Acupuncture will speak about the possible benefits of acupuncture to help relieve the tension and pain often experienced with Parkinson’s. Patients and caregivers are encouraged to learn new ways of finding relief.
The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers. Information: 208-358-5807.
Yoga
College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering Hatha Yoga classes in two sessions, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 24 or Oct. 31 through Dec. 5, at 590 Addison Ave., Twin Falls.
The yoga postures include balance, strength and flexibility. The class is for those new to yoga or wanting to refresh the basics. Bring your own yoga mat, or one will be provided.
The classes will be instructed by Morgan Jeno, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist.
Cost is $49 for each six-week session; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives in Shoshone and Gooding.
Blood donation opportunities will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Golden Years Senior Center, 218 N. Rail W., Shoshone; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Building, 203 Third Ave. W., Gooding.
Blood and platelet donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O negative and O positive.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online.
Grief support
“Visions of Hope” meeting, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
This grief support group is open to everyone in the community.
Information: 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 11, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Each session is a stand-alone class. A separate class for teens is available.
Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend. Enter the east door at the rear of building.
For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-737-4667.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Pediatric CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-9050.
