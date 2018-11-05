CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
A presentation by Harrison’s Home begins at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
A representative will share Thanksgiving tips for seniors and their caregivers.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Griefshare “Surviving the Holidays” class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The class is open to the public and for those who have lost a spouse, family member or friend.
The fee is $15 and includes materials, a short film and lunch.
Information: 208-737-4667.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
St. Luke’s Bariatric Surgery Support Group, 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. The group will also have a clothing exchange.
The meeting is facilitated by a licensed bariatric health-care professional.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-8332 or 208-381-3641.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave., Filer.
Healthy donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, LMSW, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Happy babies
“Happiest Baby on the Block” class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 in Oak Room 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn a step-by-step approach to soothing your baby, and also receive a parenting kit to use at home.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Grief support
A new series of GriefShare will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive. The series will include 13 sessions and will end Feb. 14.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Pediatric CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-9050.
