Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation with Harrison’s Hope at 12:15 p.m. Monday at the senior center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
The discussion will focus on kidney health.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship. Promotes accountability, healthy boundaries, self-worth, empathy, healing and hope.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Grief support
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, March 19 through April 16, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Grief support
New series of Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Parkinson’s support
Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Dr. John Steffens, from St. Luke’s Neurology Clinic, will be the featured speaker. As a Parkinson’s disease neurologist, his knowledge and expertise will be valuable for anyone facing the symptoms of the disease.
If you or a family member has Parkinson’s, you are invited to attend this special presentation.
The support group’s next regular meeting will be April 10 in the Jerome library.
Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 208-358-5807.
Diabetes classes
North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding will offer free community diabetes classes in Buhl, Wendell and Shoshone for people with Type 2 diabetes. Each class will be taught in English and Spanish.
Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday at Popplewell Elementary School, 200 Sixth Ave. N., Buhl; Saturday at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E.; and April 4 at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone.
Topics: Learn about diabetes, eating for better health, dining out with diabetes, keeping physically active, diabetes medications, glucose meters, dealing with sick and stress, foot care, avoiding diabetes complications, and goal setting for better health.
Instructors are certified educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.
Free glucose meters and learner’s guides will be available. Lunch and snacks will be served.
Participants are welcome to bring a guest. To reserve a seat, call 208-934-9886.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. March 26 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities, events and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.
